La Feria Lions football preview
LA FERIA, Texas -- La Feria finished last season 7-2.
They're no strangers making it to the playoffs. They've done that 10 seasons in a row.
Click on the video above for more.
More News
News Video
-
Pharr police looking for suspect vehicle in illegal dumping
-
Mercedes swears in new police chief
-
Locals urged to prepare for monkeypox infections as cases continue growing outside...
-
Active shooter training held at La Feria ISD
-
Mayoral candidates in Palmhurst special election discuss plans for the city