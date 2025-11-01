La Feria News shuts its doors after more than 100 years

The La Feria News is closing its operations after 102 years.

Its sister publication, the Los Fresnos News, which started in 2005, also came to an end on Friday.

"It breaks my heart a little," La Feria News Manager Landon Jennings said.

Jennings and his sister ran the paper. They took over in 2020, but the weekly publication, covering La Feria and the surrounding areas, started back in 1923, long before the internet or social media.

He says each publication was for the people.

"They appreciate the paper. When the local boy earns an Eagle Scout, that's not going to be in many big news organizations," Jennings said.

It cost just 50 cents to buy the newspaper.

Jennings says over the six years of operations, he and his sister broke even at best.

"We never took salaries for ourselves, we never got a return on the investment or anything like that. As that break-even turned into losses, eventually we had to say we can do this anymore," Jennings said.

Five employees helped the brother and sister operate the paper as well as their second publication, the Los Fresnos News. That publication, which was started 20 years ago, also ended.

"It's sad, sad to let it got, see it go, after many years," La Feria resident Noelia Cantu said.

Cantu says she grew up reading the La Feria News.

"They did a lot of research and that's how we were informed," Cantu said.

She remembers reading about some of the most defining moments in the Rio Grande Valley, like the plane crash at the Shrine of Our Lady of San Juan del Valle in 1970.

With the newspaper's closure, some worry their town's history might too.

"History is important, especially for small communities like this," Bailey H. Dunlap Memorial Library Director Priscilla Uribe said. "A lot of people's parents were on these, especially our patrons. Our type of patrons that we get".

The paper may be gone, but its pages will live on, safely archived at the town's library, accessible for generations to come.

