La Feria Residents Concerned about Grass Fires near Train Tracks

LA FERIA – Dry conditions continue to cause problems for Rio Grade Valley residents.

A train passing through the Harlingen-La Feria area Monday sparked a string of grass fires.

"The wheels make a spark on the track and it goes real fast. Before you know it, it's right there next to your house," explained Janie Hinojosa, who lives next to the railroad tracks.

Hinojosa and her husband, Leo, consider themselves lucky, but they are afraid someday their luck might run out.

Just next door, the remnants of charred grass can be seen; a reminder of the possible danger.

A fire marshal's office advises people to remove any dead vegetation and keep the grass between their home and tracks as clean and short as possible.

If it's technically not their property, they can contact the train company to maintain the area.

