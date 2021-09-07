La Feria, Santa Rosa residents to vote on new drainage district

In November, voters will decide the fate of a proposed drainage district for the La Feria and Santa Rosa areas.

Residents in the affected areas of Cameron County say they're tired of flooding issues, but some disagree on solutions.

While some residents say the drainage district will help bring infrastructure, others say it's a waste of time as the county could use the existing infrastructure.

Though a new drainage district would come with a cost, Cameron County Precinct 4 Commissioner Gus Ruiz says it would allow them to take on different projects like creating new ditches or improving upon current ones.

Watch the video above for the full story.