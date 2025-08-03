La Grulla dog in animal cruelty investigation dies

Cane. Photo credit: Yaqui Animal Rescue

A 2-year-old German Shepherd that was removed from his owner part of an animal cruelty investigation in La Grulla died, according to Yaqui Animal Rescue.

Cane had been recovering at the rescue since July 3 after a video of the alleged abuse went viral on social media, leading to the arrest of the dog’s owner.

“We are heartbroken because this was unexpected. Cane was doing really well; his blood work had improved, and he was eating, walking, and playing,” Yaqui Animal Rescue said in a Friday social media post. “His wounds were healing, and he was smiling. He loved his life.”

According to a criminal complaint obtained by Channel 5 News, La Grulla police officers said Cane appeared “malnourished” and had “visible facial injuries” and an open wound on the right jaw that exposed the bone, with maggots and flies on the wound.

On July 10, Yaqui Animal Rescue told Channel 5 News that Cane was recovering and had “the best care ever.”

On Thursday, the animal shelter learned that Cane hadn’t eaten the entire day, and then collapsed during his nighttime walk.

Cane had been under the care of a veterinarian. According to Yaqui Animal Rescue, the veterinarian and her team did “everything possible to save him, but he was already gone.”

“Dr. Hanna believes that a blood clot caused by heartworms led to a pulmonary embolism, which resulted in his fainting,” the shelter stated. “We’re struggling. We want to know why Cane was taken from us. Why now? What is the lesson? He deserved more time on earth.”

The La Grulla Police Department previously identified Alejandro Salinas as Cane’s owner. He was arrested on a charge of animal cruelty last month and has since bonded out.