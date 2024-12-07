La Grulla mayor: Water breaks throughout city caused by contractors installing Fiber-Optic lines

The city of La Grulla Mayor Macario Villarreal wrote a letter to residents explaining the "numerous" water breaks occurring throughout the city.

In the letter, Villarreal said they are being caused by outside contractors installing Fiber-Optic lines throughout the city and surrounding areas.

He said the breaks have caused the city to lose thousands of gallons of water and many man-hours including overtime to fix.

"Our crews have worked hard and as quickly as they can to repair these leaks as soon as possible in an effort to stem the loss of water and make sure that we continue to provide a safe and reliable water supply to our customers," Villarreal said in the letter.

Villarreal said the city is maintaining records of each waterline break, are keeping track of all hours worked, equipment, materials and parts used and calculating the water loss in each of the incidents.

He said the city will be sending invoices for reimbursement to the contractors and that the costs will not be paid by the citizens of La Grulla nor the customers of water system.

"They will be paid by the companies that are causing the damage," Villarreal said.