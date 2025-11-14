La Grulla park receives upgrades

La Grulla city officials are giving their city park a new facelift.

For a small community like La Grulla, the city park is at the heart of many local traditions. Over the years, Clemente De La Cruz and his family have gone to several events here.

"Oh yeah, everyone gets together, jamaicas, and everything," De La Cruz said.

The park hosts live music at the gazebo and many major celebrations.

"That's where they do Christmas and Halloween things and all that, and a lot of people gather there," La Grulla resident Sylvia Solis said.

Solis lives down the street from the park. She says a lot of people come and visit.

"It was looking like, the park was very sad," Solis said.

She said the playground was already falling apart.

This week, the city received new playground equipment, and crews are in the middle of installing it.

La Grulla City Manager Robert Salinas said the old playground wasn't safe for kids anymore.

To replace the temporary restrooms, the city is also adding restroom facilities. Workers have already poured the concrete foundation and added plumbing.

Mayor Macario "Callo" Villarreal III donated much of the construction materials.

The project has a price tag of around $8,000. The funds are coming from the city's general fund.

Watch the video above for the full story.