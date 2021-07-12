La Joya Border Patrol agent accused of helping smuggle cocaine across Falfurrias checkpoint

Oberlin Cortez Pena Jr., 22, of La Joya is accused of helping smuggle cocaine across the Falfurrias checkpoint. Jail records show Pena was booked in March 2021 on a DWI charge. Photo credit: Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office jail records

A Border Patrol agent is facing federal charges after an investigation found he helped smuggle cocaine across the Falfurrias checkpoint, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office and federal court records.

Authorities arrested Oberlin Cortez Pena Jr., 22, of La Joya on July 9, upon the filing of a criminal complaint.

The charges allege that on two occasions, Pena accepted $1,000 in exchange for helping a vehicle with 5.9 kilograms of cocaine, or 13 pounds, through the Falfurrias checkpoint.

The complaint alleges Pena met with a coordinator at the La Plaza Mall and an Academy store in McAllen before to discuss smuggling arrangements.

Pena gave instructions on where to hide the drugs, how to distract the K-9, and which lane to drive through, according to the criminal complaint against him.

If convicted, Pena faces a minimum of 10 years in prison, according to the news release.

Pena made his first court appearance Monday morning.

Pena's attorney, Ricardo L. Salinas, wasn't immediately available for comment on Monday.