x

La Joya boy wins second place in mullet competition

3 hours 19 minutes 53 seconds ago Monday, August 22 2022 Aug 22, 2022 August 22, 2022 7:28 PM August 22, 2022 in News

A boy from La Joya won second place in the United States Mullet Competition. 

Epic Orta walked away with more than 8,000 votes and a $500 award.

The first place winner got $2,5000 and a hotel on South Padre Island, decided Epic deserved more.

The hotel manager surprised Epic with another $2,500.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days