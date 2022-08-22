La Joya boy wins second place in mullet competition
A boy from La Joya won second place in the United States Mullet Competition.
Epic Orta walked away with more than 8,000 votes and a $500 award.
The first place winner got $2,5000 and a hotel on South Padre Island, decided Epic deserved more.
The hotel manager surprised Epic with another $2,500.
