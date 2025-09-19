La Joya ISD after-school program expands

A new after-school program at La Joya ISD Evangelina Garza Elementary School is catching the attention of parents.

The La Joya ISD Texas Afterschool Centers on Education Program expanded to Evangelina Garza and Seguin elementary schools.

According to the district website, the after-school program is available at 13 elementary campuses and provides “educational enrichment activities” to students.

The program now incorporates sports such volleyball, basketball, soccer and football.

Meals and a bus ride home are also provided, and students not only get to play sports, they're coached as well.

La Joya ISD Athletic Director Joe Peña said there are two full-time coaches at each campus.

The district is looking to expand staff as interest grows, and over 250 students are already enrolled in the program.

“We are weighing how many teachers or coaches we're going to need because their demand is there,” Peña said.

Evangelina Garza Principal Rosa Gonzales-Vela said the program makes it easier for families to get involved in activities.

To join, students must be passing their classes and have good behavior.

The district hopes to expand the ACE program to all elementary campuses in the near future.

Watch the video above for the full story.