La Joya ISD community reacts to proposal to consolidate specialty high schools

After a year of uncertainty, members of the La Joya ISD chapter of the Association of Texas Professional Educators said they’re worried about a job in the next school year.

In November, the trustees with the La Joya ISD School Board discussed a proposal to consolidate its four early college high schools into one.

The district cited a need to improve graduation rates and a need to get rid of extra programs as some of the reasons to move forward with the proposed consolidation.

“There is some concern because we've just gone through a year of closing positions, realignment,” Vanessa Brown, president of the La Joya ISD chapter of the Association of Texas Professional Educators said. “Are we getting to the point where we have to cut more jobs? The question that really looms is how is this going to happen.”

La Joya ISD Chief of Academics Derek Little says staff at the three schools that would close — La Joya Early College High School, Thelma Salinas Early College High School, and the La Joya ISD Academy of Health Science Professions — will have the chance to work at the campus that would be left standing, Jimmy Carter ECHS.

If there's not enough open positions, the district says they may be able to get other district positions.

“For any staff members that may not secure a spot at the early college, we are offering a priority transfer window,” Little said.

During Wednesday’s school board meeting, La Joys ISD students voiced concerns about the potential impact to their learning.

“It's not just about the data on a PowerPoint or the goal of efficiency,” La Joya ISD student Brisa Bernal said. “It's about the students, teachers and staff whose lives will be affected.”

Alexia Hernandez, a sophomore at the La Joya ISD Academy of Health Science Professions, also spoke during the meeting.

“The loss of a small personal learning environment would be damaging to morale,” Hernandez said.

Little said the consolidation is actually aimed at improving learning, and he hopes the community doesn't think it's all about money.

“It's about improved quality and outcomes for students, but we do recognize that there will be financial savings from it,” Little said.

The consolidation is not set in stone, as the school board will need to vote on it. They’re expected to do so in January.

La Joya ISD set up several public meetings to discuss the consolidation plans. A schedule of the meetings can be found below.

