Hidalgo County residents begin receiving storm relief aid from community service agency

Homero Martinez is starting his recovery efforts after last week's storm damaged his home.

“I got about 20 inches of water inside [my home],” Martinez said. “I got three kids— a seven-year-old, a five-year-old, and three-year-old. I got a dog, he was scared."

Martinez says Pharr rescue teams came out and transported him and his family from their Las Milpas home to a shelter because of how quickly the water rose up.

“[It] was scary for my kids and for us,” Martinez said.

That's why the Hidalgo County Community Service Agency is lending a helping hand.

Martinez was one of 100 families who received three gift cards totaling $500 dollars during a distribution drive.

The money is meant for food and cleaning and building supplies.

“All of these funds were for families who were living below the 200% level of federal poverty,” Hidalgo County Community Service Agency Executive Director Jaime Longoria said.

The funds come from the agency's community service blocked grant. The agency allocated $300,000 to give to families affected by the flooding.

It’s something Martinez said is helping him recover after losing so much.

The Hidalgo County Community Service Agency is planning to hold two more of these assistance events. Follow them on social media to find out when the next drive will be held.

Officials are urging all residents to report any storm damage online to the state.

Watch the video above for the full story.