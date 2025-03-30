x

WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass, March 30, 2025

WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass, March 30, 2025
6 hours 37 minutes 40 seconds ago Sunday, March 30 2025 Mar 30, 2025 March 30, 2025 11:01 AM March 30, 2025 in News

Join us as The Catholic Diocese of Brownsville Presents: Sunday Mass Live, on SOMOS EL VALLE Ch. 5.2, Cable 1240, at 11 a.m.

Can't see the video? Click here.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days