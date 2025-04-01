Vipers gear up for postseason as team seeks fifth championship in franchise history

The RGV Vipers are set to start the postseason on the road in Salt Lake City on Tuesday night.

After a stellar 9-4 record in the month of March, the Vipers managed to grab hold of the sixth and final playoff spot in the G League western conferece.

The team ended the season by splitting a pair of matchups in Edinburg with the Stockton Kings, the team tied for the best record in the G League and the top seed entering the playoffs.

"It was a perfect opportunity, a perfect way of showing us what we need to work on and how we can get better against the number one team in our conference," Vipers forward Jermaine Samuels said of how the matchups against the Kings help get the team prepared for the postseason. "We held our own both times... I feel confident about us."

Coming into the playoffs as the six seed, that means the only way the Vipers will be playing back in Edinburg this year is if they make it to the G League Finals.

"It would be amazing," Samuels said of playing a finals game in Edinburg. "These fans have been great. Even these last two games with the Kings and going down towards the end of the season, it's been a great turnout. They're supporting us, we appreciate them, and it would be great if we could get back here."

Tip-off in Salt Lake City for the Vipers first round matchup is set for 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday night.