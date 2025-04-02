Alamo homes assessed for damage following storm

Over 100 homeowners in Alamo experienced flooding as a result of last week’s major thunderstorm.

On Wednesday, crews with the Texas Division of Emergency Management visited the homes to document the flood damage.

Alamo Emergency Management Coordinator RC Flores is encouraging everyone with property damage to fill out the state generated damage survey.

“When state and federal monies become available, the validation is the form that they are going to be using to make the monies available,” Flores said.

You can fill out the survey online here.