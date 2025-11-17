La Joya ISD mourns passing of Palmview High School student

The La Joya Independent School District announced that a Palmview High School student has died following a vehicle accident.

The district sent out a letter stating that Gilbert Govea died in a weekend crash.

"Our hearts are with Gilbert's family, friends, and all who knew and loved him," the district wrote in the letter. "Thank you for keeping Gilbert's family and the Palmview High School community in your thoughts."

The district said it has activated the District Support Team, who will work closely with counselors and staff at Palmview High School to provide emotional support for students.