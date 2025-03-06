La Joya ISD student writes book to help encourage others

A high school student at La Joya Independent School District is working to make a difference in the world.

She recently wrote a book about the journey of a premature baby.

At 17-years-old, Aolani Garza-Gonzalez is sharing her story. She recently released her own book called A Little Early, A Lot Of Love, Aolani's Bright Journey.

She hopes it encourages families with premature babies to stay strong during their journey.

"What you can find in this book is that with nutrition and healthy foods you can thrive and become a healthy young person with the right nutrition and the right love and support from your family," Aolani said.

It's a path Aolani knows well. She was born at just 3.7 pounds.

"We used to call her, like, a little football because we were able to just carry her on an arm. She was so tiny," Aolani's aunt, Angie Lee-Gonzalez, said.

Aolani was born at 34 and a half weeks. Her aunt Angie remembers how the family felt when Aolani came early.

"Her parents were really concerned, right, because the mom, being a professional nutritionist, she was really concerned that she needed the additional resources," Angie said.

With the help of those extra resources during her stay at the hospital, Aolani is now strong and healthy. She's using her book to help others in her situation.

Twenty percent of her book proceeds will be going to March for Dimes national campaign.

"Which is an organization, which helps with premature babies awareness," Aolani said.

She also wants the book to motivate young students, especially women, to explore their passions.

