La Joya ISD updating bus transportation system

La Joya ISD is updating its bus transportation system for the first time in 20 years, the district announced on Wednesday.

The district said the system upgrade will reflect its current neighborhoods and figure out which route is more efficient to get students to school on time.

About 21,000 students ride the bus.

“We’re looking at our ridership time to get our kids on time,” district chief of operations and infrastructure S.B. Pierson said. “Obviously, it has been a huge hardship in our community with the times of our buses arriving at our campus. It is causing structural hardship because kids are not getting the maximum opportunity for learning time."

The system will be fully updated at the beginning of the 2026-2027 school year and will get regular updates every two or three years.

The district has 139 bus routes.