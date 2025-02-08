La Villa girls basketball clinches playoff berth with win over Santa Maria
The La Villa girls basketball team took down Santa Maria on the road on Friday night to clinch the final playoff spot in District 32-2A.
Some big second half buckets from La Villa star Delilah Holden lifted the Lady Cardinals to victory as they claimed the four-seed in the playoff race.
