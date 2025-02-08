x

La Villa girls basketball clinches playoff berth with win over Santa Maria

3 hours 4 minutes 52 seconds ago Friday, February 07 2025 Feb 7, 2025 February 07, 2025 11:09 PM February 07, 2025 in Sports

The La Villa girls basketball team took down Santa Maria on the road on Friday night to clinch the final playoff spot in District 32-2A.

Some big second half buckets from La Villa star Delilah Holden lifted the Lady Cardinals to victory as they claimed the four-seed in the playoff race.

