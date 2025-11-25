La Villa refurbishing old water tower
The city of La Villa is planning to refurbish an old water tower to help increase water capacity for residents.
The project will cost more than $400,000, and the city recently approved to transfer funds from their park improvements and streetlights projects to fund it.
La Villa City Administrator Tony Barco said the old water tower has not been in use for about eight years.
“It was decided last year it would be wise to improve it because of the potential growth of this community,” Barco said. “We want to make sure we have the proper infrastructure for any growth that comes here in La Villa."
The city has not said when the project will start.
More News
News Video
-
Bond set for Alamo man charged with intoxication manslaughter in deadly hit-and-run...
-
RGV Diabetes Association urging the public to avoid overeating this Thanksgiving
-
La Villa refurbishing old water tower
-
New grant to help stock Food Bank RGV resource centers
-
Valley doctor provides Thanksgiving meal eating tips
Sports Video
-
UTRGV football's Travis Bush holds final press conference of the season
-
UTRGV's Eddie Lee Marburger earned major conference awards and recognitions
-
UTRGV's Travis Bush named finalist for award honoring best coach in FCS
-
5 Stars Plays - Area Round
-
Los Fresnos & Edinburg fall to end Valley high school football season