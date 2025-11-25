La Villa refurbishing old water tower

The city of La Villa is planning to refurbish an old water tower to help increase water capacity for residents.

The project will cost more than $400,000, and the city recently approved to transfer funds from their park improvements and streetlights projects to fund it.

La Villa City Administrator Tony Barco said the old water tower has not been in use for about eight years.

“It was decided last year it would be wise to improve it because of the potential growth of this community,” Barco said. “We want to make sure we have the proper infrastructure for any growth that comes here in La Villa."

The city has not said when the project will start.