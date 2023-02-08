Lady Bobcat Trio shines as each hit career milestone this season
EDINBURG, Texas -- Three Edinburg Lady Bobcats reached a thousand career points this season.
They're a big reason why Edinburg's girls basketball team is undefeated, but they still have plenty of firepower for years to come.
Click on the video above for the full story.
