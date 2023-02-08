x

Lady Bobcat Trio shines as each hit career milestone this season

1 day 6 hours 26 minutes ago Monday, February 06 2023 Feb 6, 2023 February 06, 2023 10:34 PM February 06, 2023 in Sports
By: Brandon Benitez

EDINBURG, Texas -- Three Edinburg Lady Bobcats reached a thousand career points this season.

They're a big reason why Edinburg's girls basketball team is undefeated, but they still have plenty of firepower for years to come.

Click on the video above for the full story.

