Lady Panthers softball holds ribbon cutting for new field

The reigning 6A State Softball Champions, the Weslaco Lady Panthers are officially back for another season.

The Lady Panthers held a ribbon cutting for their brand new softball field before their home opener against Kingsville Santa Gertudis Academy.

"The facilities are nice and having the community here also. It's a new field and a new team but are standards still remain the same, for us it's still play hard, play smart and play together," said head softball coach Mario Rodriguez.