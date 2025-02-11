Lady Panthers softball holds ribbon cutting for new field
The reigning 6A State Softball Champions, the Weslaco Lady Panthers are officially back for another season.
The Lady Panthers held a ribbon cutting for their brand new softball field before their home opener against Kingsville Santa Gertudis Academy.
"The facilities are nice and having the community here also. It's a new field and a new team but are standards still remain the same, for us it's still play hard, play smart and play together," said head softball coach Mario Rodriguez.
