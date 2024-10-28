Álamo invita a la comunidad a una barbacoa familiar
Leticia Luna, directora ejecutiva de la Cámara de Comercio de Álamo, visita Noticias RGV para invitar a la comunidad del Valle a una barbacoa familiar con música en directo, refrescos y premios.
El evento BBQ in the Park se realizará este martes 29 de octubre.
Para más información llame al 956-787-2117.
Ubicación del evento: 800 East Main Street, Álamo
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
