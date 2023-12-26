L&F Distributors offering $10 off Uber rides for the holidays

Rio Grande Valley law enforcement is reminding residents to avoid driving after having any spiked eggnog.

They said every person deserves to make it home safely to their family.

To help make that happen, L&F Distributors is offering $10 off Uber rides. The coupon is good until New Year's Eve.

Watch the video above for the QR code for the discount.