Landowner Protects Property to Keep Trespassers Out

BLUETOWN – A Cameron County man says his property is a corridor for illegal trespassers and thieves.

Robert Martinez says over the years, he’s put up several lines of defense to protect his property from trespassers.

Martinez says many of them are people crossing the border illegally.

He says he has strategically placed farm equipment, new barbed wire fencing, and lighting to try to decrease the amount of illegal activity on his land.

"Well if they come here through this road, they're going to have a surprise," says Martinez.

He says he put a pile of metal against the fence, so that even if thieves take it, there’s still a barrier between them and his home.

Martinez says he will continue to place items on his land to keep unwanted guests off his land, until an actual barrier is built.

