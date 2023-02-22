Lane reductions expected in McAllen as part of TxDOT project on SH 495

Drivers going down State Highway 495/Pecan Boulevard in McAllen can expect lane reductions and delays starting Sunday, Feb. 19.

Crews with the Texas Department of Transportation will begin mill and overlay operations on Pecan Boulevard between 23rd Steet and McColl Road between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. starting Sunday.

Motorists are asked to slow down and stay alert in the work zone.

The expected completion date for the project is Friday, March 31, according to a TxDOT news release.