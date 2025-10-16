Las Milpas Road getting $5 million expansion in city of Hidalgo

Las Milpas Road in the city of Hidalgo is undergoing a major expansion to connect 10th Street and McColl Road.

The expanded road will take drivers over a large irrigation canal.

The project has been three years and $5 million in the making, officials said.

“Since it was such an expensive project, it gave us the opportunity to find funds from different resources,” Hidalgo County Precinct 2 Commissioner Eddie Cantu said. “It took like four pots of money to actually bring this to fruition.”

The project also includes a 15-mile hike and bike trail. The completed road will officially open by the end of Oct. 2025.