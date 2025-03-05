Lawsuit accuses Cameron County Housing Finance Corporation of violating state law

Williamson County is filing a lawsuit against the Cameron County Housing Finance Corporation.

The lawsuit claims CCHFC is violating the Texas Housing Finance Corporations Act by which they are seeking to remove two multifamily developments in Williamson County from the tax rolls that would result in the loss of millions of dollars in real property value.

A press conference was held on Wednesday morning where Williamson County officials spoke out against CCHFC and gave more details on the lawsuit.

