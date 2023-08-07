x

LIST: Back to School events across the Valley

Sunday, August 06 2023

Hidalgo County

Weslaco

Boys and Girls Club Back to School Bash

When: August 26

Time: 9 a.m. to Noon

Where: 300 N. Airport Dr. Suite B

Hidalgo County Health and Human Services

Back to School Bash

When: August 9

Time: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: 2215 East West Boulevard, Mercedes

Valley View

Back to School Expo

When: August 17

Time: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: 3000 East Dicker Road, Hidalgo

Cameron County

La Feria

Free Back to School Haircuts

When: August 11

Time: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: 614 North Main Street

*Must fill out Google form, use QR code here

Cameron County Public Health

Back to School Vaccination Clinics

When: August 22 through August 24

Time: Open until 7 p.m.

Where: 1204 Jose Colunga Jr Street, Brownsville

   1390 W. Expressway 83, San Benito

