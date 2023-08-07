LIST: Back to School events across the Valley
Hidalgo County
Weslaco
Boys and Girls Club Back to School Bash
When: August 26
Time: 9 a.m. to Noon
Where: 300 N. Airport Dr. Suite B
Hidalgo County Health and Human Services
Back to School Bash
When: August 9
Time: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Where: 2215 East West Boulevard, Mercedes
Valley View
Back to School Expo
When: August 17
Time: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Where: 3000 East Dicker Road, Hidalgo
Cameron County
La Feria
Free Back to School Haircuts
When: August 11
Time: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: 614 North Main Street
*Must fill out Google form, use QR code here
Cameron County Public Health
Back to School Vaccination Clinics
When: August 22 through August 24
Time: Open until 7 p.m.
Where: 1204 Jose Colunga Jr Street, Brownsville
1390 W. Expressway 83, San Benito
