List: COVID-19 testing sites in the Rio Grande Valley Jan. 10-14

6 hours 14 minutes 16 seconds ago Monday, January 10 2022 Jan 10, 2022 January 10, 2022 7:59 AM January 10, 2022 in News - Local
As COVID-19 cases increase across the Valley, cities and organizations are announcing pop-up COVID-19 testing locations. 

This list below will be updated periodically:

Cameron County

Brownsville

  • What: PCR and Rapid Testing. No appointment required. Please bring iddentification. Public restrooms not available. 
  • When: Monday, Jan. 10.,Wednesday, Jan. 12 and Friday, Jan. 14. from 9 a.m .to 3 p.m. or until supplies last
  • Where: 2050 S. Browne Avenue

Harlingen

  • What: EZ Testing will provide both Rapid and PCR Nasal Tests, Appointments are not needed. For more information, call 956-353-6055 or email
  • When: Jan. 10- Jan 14 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. 
  • Where: Harlingen Sports Complex

 For more information, call 956-353-6055 or visit https://volveracasa-providerservices.com/?fbclid=IwAR2r_ZUMGmsitpc6l3LH5ztMrCnSSV_5wgd-IfUs78VYVajOGBdwOlkFmD8

UT Health RGV (Harlingen)

By appointment only. For more information, call 1 (833) 888-2268 or visit uthealthrgv.org/covidtest

  • What: Drive-thru COVID-19 testing
  • When: Tuesday, Jan. 11, and Thursday, Jan. 13, 
  • Where: Academic & Clinical Research Building located at 2102 Treasure Hills Blvd. 

Hidalgo County

UT Health RGV (Edinburg)

By appointment only. For more information, call 1 (833) 888-2268 or visit uthealthrgv.org/covidtest

  • What: Drive-thru COVID-19 testing
  • When: Monday, Jan. 10, to Friday, Jan. 14,  from 8:30 .m. to 4:30 p.m. 
  • Where: Academic & Clinical Research Building located at 2102 Treasure Hills Blvd. 

Willacy County

Raymondville

Torres Family Pharmacy

  • What: COVID-19 tests available 
  • When: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. 
  • Where: Torres Family Pharmacy located at 182 E. Kimball Avenue. Call 956-690-4280 for more information. 

Pharmacy Station

  • What: COVID-19 tests available 
  • Where: Pharmacy Station located at 640 South Expressway 77. Call 956-690-4090 for more information. 

Raymondville Drug

  • What: COVID-19 tests available
  • When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. 
  • Where: Raymondville Drug located at 957 E Hidalgo Avenue Suite C. Call 956-699-2100 for more information. 

 

