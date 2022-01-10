List: COVID-19 testing sites in the Rio Grande Valley Jan. 10-14

As COVID-19 cases increase across the Valley, cities and organizations are announcing pop-up COVID-19 testing locations.

This list below will be updated periodically:

Cameron County

Brownsville

• What: PCR and Rapid Testing. No appointment required. Please bring iddentification. Public restrooms not available.

• Where: 2050 S. Browne Avenue

Harlingen

• What: EZ Testing will provide both Rapid and PCR Nasal Tests, Appointments are not needed. For more information, call 956-353-6055 or email

For more information, call 956-353-6055 or visit https://volveracasa-providerservices.com/?fbclid=IwAR2r_ZUMGmsitpc6l3LH5ztMrCnSSV_5wgd-IfUs78VYVajOGBdwOlkFmD8

UT Health RGV (Harlingen)

By appointment only. For more information, call 1 (833) 888-2268 or visit uthealthrgv.org/covidtest

• What: Drive-thru COVID-19 testing

Hidalgo County

UT Health RGV (Edinburg)

By appointment only. For more information, call 1 (833) 888-2268 or visit uthealthrgv.org/covidtest

• What: Drive-thru COVID-19 testing

Willacy County

Raymondville

Torres Family Pharmacy

• What: COVID-19 tests available

Pharmacy Station

• What: COVID-19 tests available

Raymondville Drug