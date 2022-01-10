List: COVID-19 testing sites in the Rio Grande Valley Jan. 10-14
As COVID-19 cases increase across the Valley, cities and organizations are announcing pop-up COVID-19 testing locations.
This list below will be updated periodically:
Cameron County
- • What: PCR and Rapid Testing. No appointment required. Please bring iddentification. Public restrooms not available.
- • When: Monday, Jan. 10.,Wednesday, Jan. 12 and Friday, Jan. 14. from 9 a.m .to 3 p.m. or until supplies last
- • Where: 2050 S. Browne Avenue
- • What: EZ Testing will provide both Rapid and PCR Nasal Tests, Appointments are not needed. For more information, call 956-353-6055 or email
- • When: Jan. 10- Jan 14 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- • Where: Harlingen Sports Complex
For more information, call 956-353-6055 or visit https://volveracasa-providerservices.com/?fbclid=IwAR2r_ZUMGmsitpc6l3LH5ztMrCnSSV_5wgd-IfUs78VYVajOGBdwOlkFmD8
By appointment only. For more information, call 1 (833) 888-2268 or visit uthealthrgv.org/covidtest
- • What: Drive-thru COVID-19 testing
- • When: Tuesday, Jan. 11, and Thursday, Jan. 13,
- • Where: Academic & Clinical Research Building located at 2102 Treasure Hills Blvd.
Hidalgo County
By appointment only. For more information, call 1 (833) 888-2268 or visit uthealthrgv.org/covidtest
- • What: Drive-thru COVID-19 testing
- • When: Monday, Jan. 10, to Friday, Jan. 14, from 8:30 .m. to 4:30 p.m.
- • Where: Academic & Clinical Research Building located at 2102 Treasure Hills Blvd.
Willacy County
Torres Family Pharmacy
- • What: COVID-19 tests available
- • When: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- • Where: Torres Family Pharmacy located at 182 E. Kimball Avenue. Call 956-690-4280 for more information.
Pharmacy Station
- • What: COVID-19 tests available
- • Where: Pharmacy Station located at 640 South Expressway 77. Call 956-690-4090 for more information.
Raymondville Drug
- • What: COVID-19 tests available
- • When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- • Where: Raymondville Drug located at 957 E Hidalgo Avenue Suite C. Call 956-699-2100 for more information.