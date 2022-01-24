List: COVID-19 testing sites in the Rio Grande Valley, week of Jan. 24

After being closed and delayed last week due to weather, several COVID-19 testing sites will resume operations this week.

The government has also launched a website for Americans to request free at-home COVID-19 tests. People can order four at-home tests per residential address at COVIDTests.gov.

Below is a list of COVID-19 testing sites in the Rio Grande Valley. This list will be updated periodically:

Cameron County

Brownsville Sports Park

FEMA has opened a COVID-19 testing site at the Brownsville Sports Park located at 1000 Sports Park Blvd. When you arrive at the testing location, please follow instructions on the signage and given to you by onsite personnel. If you receive an appointment, it is VERY IMPORTANT that you bring proof of voucher with you on the day of your test. To register, click here.

Testing Hours below:

Monday, January 24: 8:00 AM - 6:00 PM • Tuesday, January 25: 8:00 AM - 6:00 PM

Wednesday, January 26: 8:00 AM - 6:00 PM • Thursday, January 27: 8:00 AM - 6:00 PM

Friday, January 28: 8:00 AM - 6:00 PM • Saturday, January 29: 8:00 AM - 6:00 PM

Sunday, January 30: 8:00 AM - 6:00 PM • Monday, January 31: 8:00 AM - 6:00 PM

Brownsville (UTRGV)

Who: UTRGV • What: COVID-19 testing by appointment only

When: Tuesday and Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. • Where: UTRGV Brownsville Campus Parking Lot b4 (2651 FJRM Ave), next to UTRGV Police Department

Harlingen (UTRGV)

Who: UTRGV • What: COVID-19 testing by appointment only

When: Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. • Where: UTRGV Clinical Education Building parking lot at 2106 Treasure Hills Blvd

Hidalgo County

Weslaco South Texas College - Mid-Valley Campus

Free COVID testing begins Jan. 25 at South Texas College Mid-Valley Campus in Weslaco. Walk up testing will be available for STC staff and students as well as drive-thru testing for the general public. Visitors from the community will be given PCR (reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction) tests onsite.

Who: South Texas College • What: Free COVID testing begins Jan. 25 at South Texas College Mid-Valley Campus

When: Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. • Where: 400 N Border Ave, Weslaco. Employees and Students walk up in the Student Pavilion/ General Public Drive-Thru in Parking Lot 7

Visit southtexascollege.edu/emergency/coronavirus for more information.

Edinburg Municipal Park (Lab-based PCR Only)

FEMA has opened a COVID-19 testing site at the Edinburg Municipal Park located at 714 South Raul Longoria. When you arrive at the testing location, please follow instructions on the signage and given to you by onsite personnel. If you receive an appointment, it is VERY IMPORTANT that you bring proof of voucher with you on the day of your test. To pre-register, online click here. Hidalgo County announced Monday that online registration is no longer required and residents can register in-person at the site.

Monday, January 24: 8:00 AM - 6:00 PM • Tuesday, January 25: 8:00 AM - 6:00 PM

Wednesday, January 26: 8:00 AM - 6:00 PM • Thursday, January 27: 8:00 AM - 6:00 PM

Friday, January 28: 8:00 AM - 6:00 PM • Saturday, January 29: 8:00 AM - 6:00 PM

Sunday, January 30: 8:00 AM - 6:00 PM • Monday, January 31: 8:00 AM - 6:00 PM

Edinburg (UTRGV Cess Building)

Who: UTRGV • What: COVID-19 testing by appointment only for those 5 years of age and older Children17 and younger must be accompanied by parent or guardian.

When: Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. • Where: UTRGV CESS Building located at 1407 E. Freddy Gonzalez Drive at expressway frontage

Edinburg only: For children 4 and younger, parents should call their doctor’s office, or contact the UT Health RGV Pediatric Specialty at (956) 296-1960 for a COVID-19 pediatric testing appointment.