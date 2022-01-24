Online pre-registration waived for Edinburg COVID-19 testing site

Photo credit: Hidalgo County

Residents no longer have to pre-register online to get an appointment at the drive-thru COVID-19 testing site in Edinburg.

Beginning Tuesday, residents can show up in person to the Edinburg Municipal Park located at 714 S. Raul Longoria Road and get registered for an appointment.

Residents are still encouraged to register online at: https://www.doineedacovid19test.com/Edinburg_TX_14606.html

For people without internet access, call 1-800-635-8611.

Once residents register, they must print out the voucher and bring it with them at their scheduled appointment time.

RELATED: List: COVID-19 testing sites in the Rio Grande Valley, week of Jan. 24

The testing site is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and will be open until Friday, Feb. 4.

PCR nasal swabs are self-administered with the help of medical experts. Results are available within three to five business days, excluding weekends and holidays, and will be sent via email.

Testing is free and there is no age limit on who can get tested, but parents or guardians must accompany a child.