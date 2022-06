List of 4th of July events around the Rio Grande Valley

Photo Credit: Pixabay

Here's a list of events happening around the Rio Grande Valley this holiday weekend:

City of Harlingen:

The City of Harlingen is hosting their Harlingen Freedom Fest on July 2. This year Josh Abbott Band will take the stage. Their will be a firework show, a beer garden, a car show, food, kid carnival and more. It is free to the public!

Harlingen Freedom Fest WHEN: Saturday, July 2, from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday, July 2, from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. WHERE: Lon C. Hill Park

City of McAllen:

The City of McAllen is hosting several events this 4th of July.

Independence 4k Run WHEN: Monday July 4, 7 a.m.

Monday July 4, 7 a.m. WHERE: Anchor Park 101 N. Main St. - $30 Registration Fee

Patriotic Program WHEN: Monday, July 4, 8 a.m.

Monday, July 4, 8 a.m. WHERE: Archer Park Review Stand

Main Street Parade WHEN: Monday, July 4, 9 a.m.

Monday, July 4, 9 a.m. WHERE: Houston to Beech Road

Freedom Festival WHEN: Monday, July 4, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Monday, July 4, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. WHERE: Archor Park

Aquatica Extravaganza WHEN: Monday, July 4, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Monday, July 4, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. WHERE: McAllen Municipal Park - $2.50 per entry

Concert in the Sky WHEN: Monday, July 4, 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Monday, July 4, 6 p.m. - 10 p.m. WHERE: Municipal Park

City of Rio Grande City:

The Rio Grande City is hosting a Freedom Fest event in two separate days, all events will be at the Basilio Villarreal Park.

Friday, July 1:

Saturday, July 2:

WHAT: T-Ball Tournament 9 a.m.

T-Ball Tournament 9 a.m. WHAT: Car Show 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Car Show 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. WHAT: Super Raffle (Bikes and Boards) 5 p.m.

Super Raffle (Bikes and Boards) 5 p.m. WHAT: King Taco Super Taco Eating Contest 6 p.m.

King Taco Super Taco Eating Contest 6 p.m. WHAT: Inevitable 6:15 p.m.

Inevitable 6:15 p.m. WHAT: Latin Vibe 7:30 p.m.

Latin Vibe 7:30 p.m. WHAT: Welcome by Mayor Joel Villarreal 8:45 p.m.

Welcome by Mayor Joel Villarreal 8:45 p.m. WHAT: Grupo Solido 9 p.m.

Grupo Solido 9 p.m. WHAT: Firework Show 10:15 p.m.

Firework Show 10:15 p.m. WHAT: Grupo Siggno 10:30 p.m.

Cook-Off Schedule:

Cooks Meeting: 9 a.m.

Inspections: 10 a.m.

Turn in times: 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Awards 5:30 p.m.

City of Roma:

The City of Roma is hosting La Pistolera sponsored by 95.9 FM.

La Pistolera WHEN: Monday, July 4, 6 p.m.

Monday, July 4, 6 p.m. WHERE: Roma City Park

City of Sullivan City:

Sullivan city is hosting a 4th of July celebration with vendors, car shows, a firework display and much more.

4th of July Celebration WHEN: Monday, July 4, 4p.m.

Monday, July 4, 4p.m. WHERE: Sullivan City Park

City of Weslaco:

The City of Weslaco is hosting a firework show. It will be the largest firework display in Weslaco's history.

Firework Show WHEN: Monday, July 4, 9 p.m.

Monday, July 4, 9 p.m. WHERE: Mayor Pablo Pena Park

City of Edinburg:

The City of Edinburg is hosting several events for 4th of July. All events will be on Saturday, July 2.

WHAT: 2nd Annual Firecracker Run 7:30 a.m.

2nd Annual Firecracker Run 7:30 a.m. WHERE: 315 E. Mark S Pena Dr.

WHAT: Sizzle & Stripes Firework show 9:15

Sizzle & Stripes Firework show 9:15 WHERE: Ebony Hill's Golf Course 300 W. Mark S. Pena Dr.