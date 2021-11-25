Local flu and Covid cases on the rise

As Covid cases trend up around the nation and slightly here at home, another preventable illness is starting to see its own rise - the flu.

"We're starting to see higher numbers compared to last flu season and also compared to previous weeks of the same period of time compared to previous flu seasons,” Dr. Emilie Prot, regional medical director for the Texas Department of Health State Services said.

Dr. Prot said there are a few reasons for this - among them fewer people are staying home compared to last year and more people are visiting family, gathering together like in pre-pandemic times, and more testing.

Dr. Prot says getting the Covid booster shot is just as important as getting the flu shot.

The Valley – and other parts of the country - are already seeing breakthrough Covid infections in older people who were some of the first to get vaccinated.

Doctors say it's safe to get the flu shot and the Covid booster at the same time. They encourage people to get both if they haven't yet done so. They also recommend you get tested and stay home until you’ve recovered this holiday season.

“The last thing we want to have is more tragedy come out of a time that should be a celebration for all of us,” Dr. Christopher Romero with Valley Medical center – Harlingen said.