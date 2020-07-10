Local funeral director sees increase of burial and cremation services

As the Rio Grande Valley’s coronavirus death toll rises, a local funeral director says the funeral homes he works at are struggling to keep up.

Ralph Torres, funeral director and embalmer at Cardoza and Rudy Garza Funeral Homes, says he’s seen a recent spike in burial and cremation services and he says it’s not normal.

“Some funeral homes, they have 15 to 17 persons at one time, so it is a lot for staff and we’re having to work a lot of overtime,” said Torres.

Torres says he’s only able to direct three funeral services a day. It’s all they can handle right now.

Watch the video above for the full story.