Local health expert advises senior citizens to stay active during Healthy Aging Month
Local health experts are advising senior citizens to stay active during Healthy Aging Month.
Dr. Samuel Ramirez, a family medicine doctor in McAllen said being proactive and taking care of ourselves is key to aging healthily.
"There are so many million — 75 million baby boomers and 86 million Generation Xers that are going to move into that population, so as a whole I think that's everyone's goal is to age as healthily as possible."
