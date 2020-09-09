x

Local health expert advises senior citizens to stay active during Healthy Aging Month

4 hours 52 minutes 58 seconds ago Wednesday, September 09 2020 Sep 9, 2020 September 09, 2020 6:21 AM September 09, 2020 in News - Local
By: Marisol Villarreal

Local health experts are advising senior citizens to stay active during Healthy Aging Month.

Dr. Samuel Ramirez, a family medicine doctor in McAllen said being proactive and taking care of ourselves is key to aging healthily. 

"There are so many million — 75 million baby boomers and 86 million Generation Xers that are going to move into that population, so as a whole I think that's everyone's goal is to age as healthily as possible."

