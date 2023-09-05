Local impact of new state law banning race-based hair discrimination

Race-based hair discrimination is now banned in Texas.

"I just hope that it gives people more of an ease and accepting us who we are," Co-owner of Colia Beauty Supply Samone McKinley said.

A future where more people will be able to embrace their natural hair texture. That's what McKinley hopes is ahead now that the Crown Act is law.

"That's what the Crown Act really does do, it opens that door for people to love themselves more," McKinley said.

The law bans race-based hair discrimination and protects a person's right to wear natural braids, locks and twists.

Texas is one of nearly two dozen states with the law, something McKinley's mom says she's experienced before.

"I couldn't wear braids to work, I couldn't wear twists to work, I couldn't wear my natural Afro to work and be accepted," Co-owner of Colia Beauty Colia Adams said. "It makes you upset because you can't be you."

The mom and daughter duo say they opened up the shop after seeing need in the Valley for black beauty products.

"There are a lot of mixed kids, there is so many of them," Adams said. "People laugh at them, making fun of them. Now I can say to them, you hold your head up proud, and you be proud of who you are."

With the Crown Act in effect, the women hope others will be proud to wear their natural hair.

"We want to embrace those kids and let them know you guys can now walk proudly with your hair all kinky and curly and do you," Adams said.