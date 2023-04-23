Local law enforcement agencies raise awareness on safely disposing prescription medications

The Drug Enforcement Administration is teaming up with local law enforcement agencies across the Rio Grande Valley for Drug Take Back Day.

"We have those kids that may accidentally ingest one and overdose on a pill. So, we want to give the public an avenue to get rid of these and dispose of them safely without flushing them down the toilet where it gets into our water system," PSJA Independent School District Chief of Police Rolando Garcia said.

The Substance-Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration says the majority of Americans misuse medications that have been obtained by their family and friends.

"Over 100,000 Americans have died as a result of drug poisoning this year as of this moment," DEA Division Program Manager Katherine Brown said. "The numbers are continuing to grow."

One of the areas collecting unwanted prescription medication in the Valley is PSJA High School football stadium.

The DEA does keep track of how many pounds of drugs they take back. Last year, they collected over 2,400 pounds of drugs here in the Mcallen-Brownsville-Corpus Christi region.

Another Drug Take Back Day is being planned for October.

