Long lines for COVID-19 tests in Alton as demand surges

More than 100 cars lined up at the Ashley Pediatrics Day & Night Clinic in Alton on Friday morning for coronavirus tests — a sign of the increased demand for COVID-19 tests in the Rio Grande Valley.

Staff at the clinic, which is located at 1315 W. Main Ave. in Alton, said everyone in line would be tested.

The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley also experienced an increased demand for COVID-19 tests at the university's four drive-thru locations.

"With the surge in COVID-19 cases in the Rio Grande Valley, the demand on UTRGV’s Patient Call Center and testing sites has tripled since last week," according to the news release. "The call center – which the public must contact to schedule an appointment to be tested for COVID-19 – is averaging more than 6,000 calls daily and is receiving, on average, 1,000 online forms per day."

UTRGV asks people who can't reach the call center to fill out an online form.

For more information about COVID-19 testing, visit the Texas Health and Human Services website.