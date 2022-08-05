x

Lopez Lobos football preview

35 minutes 26 seconds ago Friday, August 05 2022 Aug 5, 2022 August 05, 2022 11:18 PM August 05, 2022 in Sports
By: Brandon Benitez

BROWNSVILLE, Texas -- Lopez Lobos went 0-10 last year overall.

This year, under a new regime, they're hoping to turn it around.

Click on the video above for more.

