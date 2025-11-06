Los Angeles man charged with threatening and harassing state District Judge Nereida Singleterry online

Gilberto Zepeda III. Photo credit: Hidalgo County jail records

A 39-year-old man from Los Angeles is in Hidalgo County jail after allegedly harassing and threatening a judge in Hidalgo County, jail records show.

Gilberto Zepeda III was charged on Thursday with harassment and terroristic threat against a judge. His bond was set at $150,000.

Hidalgo County jail records list his last known address as Los Angeles, California.

As previously reported, U.S. Marshals arrested Zepeda at O’Hare International Airport in Chicago, Illinois, on Oct. 31. His arrest happened after State District Judge Nereida Singleterry of the 476th District Court met with investigators with the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office on two occasions in October to report Zepeda was harassing and sending threats to her online.

Zepeda was a plaintiff in a civil case in Singleterry’s courtroom, the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office previously said.

“In this second incident, Zepeda escalated his behavior by making explicit threats to kill Judge Singleterry by asking for someone to kill her through posts on his social media accounts,” the sheriff’s office stated.

A protective order was also filed against Zepeda preventing him from being on social media. He also is barred from being around Singleterry and contacting her and her family for the next 91 days.