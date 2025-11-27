Los Fresnos cheesecake café sees Thanksgiving rush

After the Thanksgiving meal comes dessert, and a lot of people have cheesecake on their mind.

Cheesecake orders were rolling in at Robyn's Cheesecake Café in Los Fresnos, along with the customers.

"It's been hectic. Of course, a lot of people are down this week," Co-owner and Head Baker Joshua Cantu said.

Between walk-ins and phone calls for orders, Cantu and his wife, Veronica, have had a busy week baking.

"It's very humbling that a lot of people are choosing us for their dessert," Joshua said.

Isabel Perales is a customer at the café. She says she was never a fan of cheesecake until she tried a piece from Robyn's Cheesecake Café.

"It's really good, fresh made and everything's delicious. All the flavors are really good," Perales said.

This year, she ordered her husband's birthday cake from the café, as his birthday falls on Thanksgiving.

"Besides the taste, they're super friendly, they're always here ready with the coffee and they're always available. Whenever we need something, I message them, and they have it ready," Perales said.

Robyn's Cheesecake Café is a four-person team, but most of the work falls on the couple. They anticipated a busy week and stocked up on ingredients.

"It's been a little bit hard to anticipate the amount of orders that we get, especially since we haven't been open for a year yet," Veronica said.

They've already received more than 30 pre-orders, and they keep coming in.

"It doesn't sound like maybe a lot of orders, but we talk about the process of making a cheesecake, it takes hours," Veronica said.

Even as they put in overtime, they're doing it with a smile and with plenty of coffee.

"We're ecstatic though, and really, really happy with the support that we've seen," Joshua said.

Watch the video above for the full story.