Los Fresnos Falcons Cade Stumbaugh & Josh Laster sign to play college football

Los Fresnos Falcons football stars Cade Stumbaugh and Josh Laster both signed their national letters of intent to compete at the next level on Wednesday.

Laster is heading to Doane College to play both football and baseball.

He shined on the Falcons football team, earning first team all-district honors at three different positions including tight end and linebacker. He's also helped lead the Falcons baseball team into the regional semifinal round.

"It's just a really special day to me," Laster said. "I get to play at the next level and just play the sports that I love and carry it out."

Stumbaugh will join the football program at Texas A&M - Kingsville.

He was defensive player of the year for the district. The star defensive back was also named to the Texas High School Coaches Association Super Elite Team.

"It's been a dream of mine since I started playing football," Stumbaugh said. "The opportunity is great, I'm really greatful for the opportunity that Kingsville is giving me. I'm gonna make the most of it and make the valley proud, make Los Fresnos proud."