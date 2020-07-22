Los Fresnos family devastated by house fire

A Los Fresnos family lost everything in a fire on Monday.

An electrical problem — apparently faulty wiring — sparked the blaze, which destroyed the home Lori Rodriguez shared with her six children.

The fire ripped through her home, destroying the interior.

Almost all her belongings were destroyed. Her bible, though, survived.

"God was still there because the kids got out, my mom got out," Rodriguez said. "So God was definitely there."

