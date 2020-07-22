Los Fresnos family devastated by house fire
A Los Fresnos family lost everything in a fire on Monday.
An electrical problem — apparently faulty wiring — sparked the blaze, which destroyed the home Lori Rodriguez shared with her six children.
The fire ripped through her home, destroying the interior.
Almost all her belongings were destroyed. Her bible, though, survived.
"God was still there because the kids got out, my mom got out," Rodriguez said. "So God was definitely there."
Watch the video for the full story.
More News
News Video
-
Online driver's education courses available for the deaf and hard-of-hearing
-
Food Bank RGV holds mobile food drive in Harlingen
-
Valley teen raising money for mobile medical unit
-
Experts say cases of child sexual abuse may be under-reported during coronavirus...
-
Starr County judge says he plans to issue new 'stay-at-home' order