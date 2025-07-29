Los Fresnos family displaced after fire makes home uninhabitable, fire chief says

Photo courtesy of Los Fresnos Fire Department.

A fire has left a home in Los Fresnos uninhabitable, displacing a couple and six children, according to Los Fresnos Fire Chief Gene Daniels.

According to a Facebook post from the Los Fresnos Fire Department, volunteer firefighters responded to the fire at around 5:45 p.m. on Monday.

The fire department said they received a report of a vehicle fire in rural Cameron County. The alarm was upgraded to a structure fire due to a carport being involved and the fire spreading to an adjacent home.

Daniels said they had to cut power to the home as firefighters fought to extinguish the fire.

Firefighters were able to prevent the fire from spreading to a second home and no injuries were reported, according to the fire department.

Daniels said the American Red Cross is assisting the family of eight.