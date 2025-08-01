Los Fresnos family starting over after fire takes away their home

A Los Fresnos family of eight has been left with nothing after a fire burned down their home and destroyed two vehicles.

If the father of six hadn't noticed the fire was spreading, the result could've been different.

"I was down there, where the lawnmower is, mowing the grass, and I turned about where the horses were, and I noticed the fire underneath the truck," homeowner Jose Hernandez said.

Seconds was all Hernandez had.

"I don't even want to think about it to be honest with you," Hernandez said.

Monday night, that fire started to move from the truck to his home, so he rushed in to get his family out.

"Within a couple more seconds, if he hadn't gotten us out when he did, you can see from the burns, it would've turned out the other way," homeowner Tristina Hesselmeyer said.

Hernandez, his wife Hesselmeyer and their six children have lived in the home for nearly three years. All of their kids are special needs.

"They think we can fix it, and we can't go, 'oh, we don't have a home for them to go.' He keeps asking home, home, which is why we bring them so they know it's not livable," Hernandez said.

Los Fresnos Fire chief Gene Daniels said it took about 30 minutes to put out the blaze.

"One crew did an interior attack and knocked down the fire in the interior of the house. It took a little while to get the fire out because there were two cars that were also involved," Daniels said.

The family's neighbor, Tania Gomez, made the 911 call. She's now doing what she can to help the family get back on their feet by helping collect money.

"Mr. Hernandez is always lending a helping hand to my dad here in the ranch, to build a fence or whenever we need some type of help, he's always there to help us, so I wanted to return the favor," Gomez said.

For now, the family is living in a hotel with help provided by the American Red Cross.

"Hold your family and hug them because you never know when something's going to happen," Hesselmeyer said.

For now, the family is using another family member's vehicle to get around as they try to figure out what's next.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family get back on their feet. To donate, click here.