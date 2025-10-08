Los Fresnos man accused of physically abusing 89-year-old mother
A 58-year-old man is in custody after confessing to physically abusing his 89-year-old mother, according to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office.
Hugo Garza Leal is in custody on charges of injury to an elderly person, according to a news release.
The investigation began on Oct. 2 when a caseworker with Adult Protective Services contacted the sheriff’s office to report the elder abuse.
The victim met with sheriff's deputies and said she had been physically abused by her son, identified in the release as Leal.
An investigation revealed that Leal had abused his mother on multiple occasions, and at one point he punched her and struck her with a wire.
Leal was taken into custody on Tuesday and confessed to the abuse, the sheriff’s office stated. He remains in custody pending his arraignment.
“The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office reaffirms its steadfast commitment to fighting, addressing, and preventing family violence and elder abuse within our community,” the sheriff’s office said in the release. “We encourage the citizens of Cameron County to speak up and report any signs of family violence and elder abuse to law enforcement.”
