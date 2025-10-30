Low early voting turnout in Hidalgo County

Early voting for the November elections is underway.

Friday is the last day to cast your ballot; otherwise, you will have to wait until election day on November 4.

"It is your voice, your right, your civic duty, get out and vote," Hidalgo County Elections Administrator Hilda Salinas said.

The Edinburg mayor's race is one of the biggest races on the ballot. Voters also have to decide on 17 constitutional amendments.

Salinas wants voters to do their homework before heading to the polls.

"By reading through them, especially the explanatory statements, we'll have a better understanding and make your decision before you head to the polls," Salinas said.

So far, more than 13,000 people have already cast their ballot early in Hidalgo County. That number was down compared to the 2023 constitutional amendment election.

Salinas says in that election, more than 24,000 people voted early.

Early voting ends on Friday, and election day is November 4th.