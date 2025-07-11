LUPE and Hidalgo County to hold hurricane preparedness meeting
A San Juan-based non-profit is teaming up with Hidalgo County to help educate the public on how to prepare for hurricane season
La Union del Pueblo Entero, or LUPE, is partnering up with the Hidalgo County Office of emergency Management for the meeting, set for Friday, July 11, according to a news release.
The meeting will run from 6 p.m. through 8 p.m. at the LUPE San Juan office, located at 1601 US BUS 83.
Hidalgo County Precinct 2 Commissioner Eduardo “Eddie” Cantu and Hidalgo County Deputy Emergency Management Coordinator Bianca Ortiz will be among the speakers in the meeting, the news release stated.
The event is open to the public.
