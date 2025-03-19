LUPE protests Hidalgo County request for Operation Lone Star funds

Members of the non-profit organization La Union del Pueblo Entero spoke out against a request from Hidalgo County for $90,000 in funds from Operation Lone Star.

Hidalgo County commissioners met Tuesday to discuss the grant request from the Texas operation to slow and stop human and drug smuggling into the country.

As part of Operation Lone Star, the state provides extra funding for local law enforcement agencies that participate.

“La Union Del Pueblo Entero has always been in opposition of Hidalgo County or any other municipality at the local level or the state level to receive Operation Lone Star funding,” LUPE President Tania Chavez said following the meeting. “$11 billion have been spent already on Operation Lone Star instead of investing those funds in infrastructure."

Commissioners approved the item during Tuesday’s meeting.